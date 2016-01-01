See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Doron Nazarian, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Doron Nazarian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nazarian works at St. John's Well Child and Family Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kourosh Michael Beral DDS Inc
    808 W 58th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1400
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital
    12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 668-4424
  3. 3
    Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center
    1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 338-1000
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    St John's Well Child and Family Center Inc.
    326 W 23rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Doron Nazarian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841503174
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doron Nazarian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazarian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazarian works at St. John's Well Child and Family Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nazarian’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

