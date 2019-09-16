Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doron Amir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doron Amir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Dr. Amir works at
Locations
Bridgeport Office439 Mill Hill Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 334-2100
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists PC52 Beach Rd Ste 105, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-4401Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. Professional and pleasant. Patient and answers all questions in a very clear way. Staff is friendly and professional as well. My parents love him!
About Dr. Doron Amir, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366440026
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amir works at
Dr. Amir has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.
