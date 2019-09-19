See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Wilton Manors, FL
Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Doris Newman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Osteopathy

Dr. Newman works at Osteopathic Medical Arts Center (OMAC) in Wilton Manors, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Medical Arts Center (OMAC)
    1201 NE 26th St Ste 109, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 381-7334
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2019
    I had terrible pain in my shoulder, I called Osteopathic Medical Arts Center in Wilton Manors, FL. The guy on the phone was very friendly and helpful. I made an appointment and went to see Dr. Doris Newman. 2 treatments over 2 weeks and my shoulder is so much better now! Thank you Dr. Newman, I believe you are a true healer!
    About Dr. Doris Newman, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • English
    • 1740265529
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Osteopathy
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • St Vincent Hosp Worcester Med Ctr
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doris Newman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman works at Osteopathic Medical Arts Center (OMAC) in Wilton Manors, FL. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

