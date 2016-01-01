See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Doris Hutchinson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Doris Hutchinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Dr. Hutchinson works at CASCADIA WOMENS CLINIC in Vancouver, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cascadia Women's Clinic Llp
    14508 NE 20th Ave Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 433-0022

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Doris Hutchinson, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922038272
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson works at CASCADIA WOMENS CLINIC in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hutchinson’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

