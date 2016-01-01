Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doris Hutchinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Doris Hutchinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.

Locations
Cascadia Women's Clinic Llp14508 NE 20th Ave Ste 300, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 433-0022
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Doris Hutchinson, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.