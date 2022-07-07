Dr. Doris Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doris Day, MD
Overview
Dr. Doris Day, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Locations
New York Office10 E 70th St Frnt C1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Day is extremely friendly and talented. Shortly after seeing Dr. Day, my skin cleared up and was the best it had been in years. I also purchased Dr. Day’s light & bright pads to help correct dark scarring I had from mosquito bites. The product worked soo well! I highly recommend the product. Although Dr. Day doesn’t accept insurance, I still recommend going to her over any other dermatologist. The care she provides is exceptional.
About Dr. Doris Day, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1851384028
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr NY University
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- New York University Science and Environmental Reporting Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day works at
Dr. Day has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Day speaks Persian.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.