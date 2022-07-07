See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Doris Day, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Doris Day, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Doris Day, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Day works at Day Dermatology And Aesthetics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Samantha Hussain, MPAS
Samantha Hussain, MPAS
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
10 (404)
View Profile
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD
10 (184)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    10 E 70th St Frnt C1, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-0740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hair Loss
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Day?

    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr. Day is extremely friendly and talented. Shortly after seeing Dr. Day, my skin cleared up and was the best it had been in years. I also purchased Dr. Day’s light & bright pads to help correct dark scarring I had from mosquito bites. The product worked soo well! I highly recommend the product. Although Dr. Day doesn’t accept insurance, I still recommend going to her over any other dermatologist. The care she provides is exceptional.
    Sara M — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Doris Day, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Doris Day, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Day to family and friends

    Dr. Day's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Day

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Doris Day, MD.

    About Dr. Doris Day, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851384028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr NY University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University Science and Environmental Reporting Program
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doris Day, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Day works at Day Dermatology And Aesthetics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Day’s profile.

    Dr. Day has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Day on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Doris Day, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.