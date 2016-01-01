Overview

Dr. Doris Cardenas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Cardenas works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.