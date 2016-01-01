Dr. Doris Cardenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doris Cardenas, MD
Dr. Doris Cardenas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-9531
FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Facey Medical Group14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144384116
- UCLA Med Center
- Olive View UCLA Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Neuromuscular Medicine
