Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Colibaseanu works at
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 717-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
How was your appointment with Dr. Colibaseanu?
Partial colon removal with complicated issues. Wound up with great outcome and no ostomy. His expertise, brilliance, and bedside manner are impeccable.
About Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649477522
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Colibaseanu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colibaseanu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colibaseanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colibaseanu works at
Dr. Colibaseanu has seen patients for Colectomy, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colibaseanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colibaseanu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colibaseanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colibaseanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colibaseanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.