Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Colibaseanu works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 717-0207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Colectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD

  • Colorectal Surgery
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1649477522
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colibaseanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Colibaseanu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Colibaseanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Colibaseanu works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Colibaseanu’s profile.

Dr. Colibaseanu has seen patients for Colectomy, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colibaseanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colibaseanu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colibaseanu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colibaseanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colibaseanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

