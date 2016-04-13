Dr. Dorian Jimenez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorian Jimenez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dorian Jimenez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
-
1
Primera Foot and Ankle Center2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 202, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
Dr. Dorian Jimenez was very kind, informative, and showed empathy. I made an appointment with him for a very specific type of injection and when I arrived, he explained that he had never done it before. The honesty was very impressive. In additional, he spent a considerable amount of time with me going over my history, explaining my pain and the challenge medicine has had in finding a solution for it. All doctors should be like this.
About Dr. Dorian Jimenez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952397119
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.