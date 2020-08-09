Dr. Dori Middleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dori Middleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dori Middleman, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 191 Presidential Blvd Ste B102, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 664-7793
-
2
George Street Center116 S George St, York, PA 17401 Directions (610) 664-7793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dori for over twenty years and I am truly lucky that I have developed an amazing rapport with her. She knows her stuff, listens to you well, And is a great problem solver. Although I moved to New York, I remain one of her patients because of my truest trust I put into Dori.
About Dr. Dori Middleman, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992808927
Education & Certifications
- Phila Child Guid Center
- Hahnemann U Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Bryn Mawr College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Middleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Middleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Middleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Middleman has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Middleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.