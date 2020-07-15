Dr. Dorene Soo-Hoo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo-Hoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorene Soo-Hoo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorene Soo-Hoo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Soo-Hoo works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Podiatry Services PC185 Canal St Ste 206, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 274-9988
-
2
Associated Foot & Ankle Specialists LLC370 Grand Ave Ste 101, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 816-8778Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soo-Hoo?
The entire staff and doctor was extremely welcoming and friendly. I’m beyond happy and know that the decision I made to go to this office was good, the level of care and knowledge everyone has is impressive. The office was clean. Dr. Soo-Hoo was amazing. Great bedside manor and thorough with her explanations.
About Dr. Dorene Soo-Hoo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003857210
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soo-Hoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo-Hoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soo-Hoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soo-Hoo works at
Dr. Soo-Hoo has seen patients for Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soo-Hoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soo-Hoo speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo-Hoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo-Hoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soo-Hoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soo-Hoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.