Dr. Dorene Marie Marinese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorene Marie Marinese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorene Marie Marinese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Marinese works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C.1 Hollow Ln Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marinese?
Dr Marinese is the best. She is so kind, considerate, respectful and understanding. She makes you feel comfortable. Excellent doctor and amazing human being.
About Dr. Dorene Marie Marinese, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841424009
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marinese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinese accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinese works at
Dr. Marinese has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.