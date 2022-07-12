Overview

Dr. Dorene Marie Marinese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Marinese works at Northern Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.C. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.