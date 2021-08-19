Dr. Doreen Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doreen Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doreen Ho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Neurology1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho is one of the best providers I've ever seen. I have Myasthenia Gravis, a rare disease and she has always showed a great amount of empathy and care throughout my entire journey, from diagnosis to now. She'd often schedule me over her lunch breaks if she'd need to see me sooner and I always 100% trusted her care. She recently left Lahey and I'm trying to find her because I've yet to receive as stellar of care since. If you have the opportunity to be a patient of hers, you are truly lucky.
About Dr. Doreen Ho, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720295124
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Tufts Med Center
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.