Dr. Doreen Degraaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degraaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doreen Degraaff, MD
Overview
Dr. Doreen Degraaff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Degraaff works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Ob Gyn & Infertility LLC375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 202, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7707
- 2 825 Bloomfield Ave Ste 103, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 239-5010
-
3
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 731-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Degraaff?
She has been my doctor since I am 17 years old. For almost 30 years, I have been blessed to have such an amazing, thorough, patient and knowledgeable doctor treating me. She is top-notch with an incredible bedside manner. I have referred many family members and friends to her and all have said the same thing. Dr. Degraaff is by far one of the best!!!
About Dr. Doreen Degraaff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629142401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degraaff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degraaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degraaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degraaff works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Degraaff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degraaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degraaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degraaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.