Dr. Burks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doreen Burks, MD
Overview
Dr. Doreen Burks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Burks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Janette Harbottle Hope MD2419 CASTILLO ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 569-2251Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 334 S Patterson Ave Ste 209, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 681-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burks?
Incredibly kind and helpful. Makes time for me and treats me like a real patient not a number on a chart. Would highly recommend this extremely qualified doctor.
About Dr. Doreen Burks, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548322266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burks works at
Dr. Burks has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.