Dr. Brettler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doreen Brettler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doreen Brettler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Brettler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brettler?
Dr. Brettler, is Great at what she is doing , For me and All here patients. One of The Best in Central Ma.
About Dr. Doreen Brettler, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1710960398
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Stanford
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brettler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brettler works at
Dr. Brettler has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brettler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brettler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brettler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.