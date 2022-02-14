Dr. Dorcas Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorcas Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Westchester Medical Healthcare1211 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 828-6610
- 2 2044 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (646) 680-5260
1211 Wpr Medical Services932 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (646) 680-5250
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm so shocked at the negative reviews I'm seeing here. Dr. Morgan worked in MI and was my doctor for yrs while she was there, she took her time addressed my concerns sent me info and when it was time for me to have surgery we discussed everything including future plans while in the hospital she saw me everyday and when I refused current treatment to leave the hospital she was in the middle of clinic and she stopped to call and find out what was going on, she wasn't rude but very stern with me about my decision to leave and she was right because I ended up back at the hospital 3 days later she didn't get mad nor was she rude and I have never seen her rude to her staff but I do know at times her staff did not do as they were told when she was out of the office. I wish she was still in MI because I haven't found a GYN like her yet, you guy's are blessed to have her in your city.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.