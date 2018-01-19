Overview

Dr. Dora Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills.



Dr. Garcia works at UTH Shavano Park- Family Medicine in Shavano Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.