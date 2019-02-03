Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkhasova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia U
Dr. Pinkhasova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
-
2
Jofe Eye Institute9777 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinkhasova?
Excellent doctor and unparalleled knowledge! She knew what was wrong and was able to treat me so that now I am headache free! I cannot recommend her enough! Oh and she has an amazing personality, sense of humor, spends time with each patient like they are your family, I know that because I recommended 2 other family members to her. She is like a doctor mother/grandmother you never knew you had! Really love her!
About Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1013997279
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U
- Albany Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinkhasova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinkhasova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinkhasova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkhasova works at
Dr. Pinkhasova has seen patients for Tension Headache, Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinkhasova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinkhasova speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkhasova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkhasova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkhasova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkhasova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.