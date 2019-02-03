Overview

Dr. Dora Pinkhasova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia U



Dr. Pinkhasova works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.