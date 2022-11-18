Overview

Dr. Dora Gonzales-Tolly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Fairfield Medical Center, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales-Tolly works at OhioHealth Primary Care in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.