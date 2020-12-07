Dr. Dora Achille, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dora Achille, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dora Achille, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX.
Dr. Achille works at
Foot and Ankle Solutions2608 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 283-7288Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Dora Achille has been taken care of my 90 year old mother for 2 years diligently trying to get her toes healed. Her commitment during this period found us to a vascular doctor who finally was able to help my mom. Dr. Achille continues to care for my mom with the upmost bedside manner and treats her as a person not just her "favorite patient". The Staff at Foot and Ankle Solutions have been a blessing to my mom and also treat her like a Queen. Thank you for all your patience and care for Geraldine Sanders.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013952514
Dr. Achille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achille works at
Dr. Achille has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Achille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achille.
