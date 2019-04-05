Dr. Doquyen Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doquyen Huynh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doquyen Huynh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
-
1
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-7220
-
2
Allergy & Rheumatology Medical Clinic9850 Genesee Ave Ste 420, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-3270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit she was highly informative and friendly. She is an excellent doctor who obviously loves what she does for the patient. Better yet, she treats you as another human not a number.
About Dr. Doquyen Huynh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Scripps-Mercy Hosp
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huynh speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.