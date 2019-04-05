Overview

Dr. Doquyen Huynh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Huynh works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.