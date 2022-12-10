Overview

Dr. Doojin Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at UCLA Neurology Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

