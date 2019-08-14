See All Plastic Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Rosas works at AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration
    380 Celebration Pl # 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 (407) 303-4760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2019
    Had a procedure done by Dr. Rosas last year and I'm extremely happy with my results! He has a very caring and kind personality and answers all your questions. He makes sure you are well cared for. Also, Monique (nurse) and the rest of his staff in the Celebration location are fabulous! I would recommend Dr. Rosas to anyone!
    About Dr. Donovan Rosas, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1073731444
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Massachusetts Gen
    Residency
    Brown Univ, RI Hosp
    Internship
    Brown U-Rhode Island Hosp
    Medical Education
    UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rosas works at AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Celebration in Kissimmee, FL.

    Dr. Rosas has seen patients for Bedsores, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.