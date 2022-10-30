See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Donny Wynn, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (18)
Overview

Dr. Donny Wynn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Wynn works at Oklahoma Sports Science and Orthopedics in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Anthony Physicians - Endocrinology Assoc
    6205 N Santa Fe Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 231-8740
    Saints Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1111 N Lee Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-6406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaver County Memorial Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 30, 2022
    I don’t believe there are any words that can truly express how much I appreciate Dr. Wynn and how I feel towards his medical practice in helping me to discover my unique and rare condition, less than <1. He gave me hope, support, & guidance during the darkest times in my life. His office became home (especially to me) because of his kind & welcoming staff, who are more patient than any medical staff I’ve known. They will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you forever.
    Leesa "Zebra patient" Bamford — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Donny Wynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942341573
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wynn works at Oklahoma Sports Science and Orthopedics in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Wynn’s profile.

    Dr. Wynn has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

