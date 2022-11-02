Dr. Donny Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donny Stokes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donny Stokes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Stokes works at
Locations
Jackson Heart Clinic970 Lakeland Dr Ste 61, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-7850Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Brookhaven Clinic1014 D A Biglane Dr, Brookhaven, MS 39601 Directions (601) 982-7850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Lifecare
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- Molina Healthcare
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- Vantage Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I use Dr Stokes and both of us love him. He truly cares and listens to you. Never gets in a hurry. St Dominics is blessed to have him on staff, and we are as well to have him for our cardiologist.
About Dr. Donny Stokes, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821290990
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
