Overview

Dr. Donny Mehrabi, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Mehrabi works at BHSkin Dermatology in Glendale, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.