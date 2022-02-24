Overview

Dr. Donnie Bunch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Pikeville College School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Bunch works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.