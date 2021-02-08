Overview

Dr. Donnie Batie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Lane Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Batie works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.