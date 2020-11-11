Dr. Donnie Aultman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aultman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donnie Aultman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donnie Aultman, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Aultman works at
Locations
-
1
WK Advanced Surgery Center2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2B, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aultman?
Would highly recommend. Dr. Aultman was very personable and efficient. Explained the procedure and answered all questions. Did not feel rushed.Felt very comfortable with Dr. Aultman and his staff.
About Dr. Donnie Aultman, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477573301
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- La State U MC
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aultman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aultman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aultman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aultman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aultman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aultman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aultman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aultman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.