Dr. Donnelly Wilkes, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donnelly Wilkes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Tulane Medical School|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkes works at Summit Health Group in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Health Group
    55 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination
Home Sleep Study
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Wellness Examination
Home Sleep Study

Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Dr. Wilkes listened carefully and asked questions to fully understand me. He took as much time as I needed. I am impressed both with his medical knowledge and his personal care for his patient.
    Joel Holm — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Donnelly Wilkes, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033111836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane Medical School|Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donnelly Wilkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkes works at Summit Health Group in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wilkes’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

