Dr. Donna Yeiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Yeiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Yeiser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Yeiser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Pediatric Associates1800 10th Ave Ste 100F, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 221-4602
-
2
Columbus Pediatric Associates500 Brookstone Ctr Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeiser?
Dr Yeiser is amazing. He office staff are very friendly. Dr Yeiser spends a lot of time he she sees our child andis willing to spend time answering questions. You can tell that she truly cares about her patients and parents.
About Dr. Donna Yeiser, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982699112
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical College of Georgia
- Columbus State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeiser works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.