Dr. Yamada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Yamada, MD
Dr. Donna Yamada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Yamada works at
Hawaii Pacific Health1319 Punahou St Ste 500, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 946-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
About Dr. Donna Yamada, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780678813
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Dr. Yamada has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamada.
