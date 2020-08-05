Overview

Dr. Donna Woods, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Woods works at Perakis Resis Woods and Assocs in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.