Dr. Donna Woods, MD
Dr. Donna Woods, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Steven J. Resis MD Sc1701 E Woodfield Rd Ste 1000, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 240-2217
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She’s been my trusted doctor for years and listens to me and was the first to notice what other doctors had overlooked.
About Dr. Donna Woods, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
