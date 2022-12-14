Overview

Dr. Donna Tepper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Tepper works at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.