Dr. Donna Smith, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Donna Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center
    2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Acute Pharyngitis
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Dermatitis
Immunization Administration

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
  • Pediatrics
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1649326570
  • University Wa Med Center
  • Oregon U, School of Medicine
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

