Dr. Donna Shoupe, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donna Shoupe, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Shoupe works at USC Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Sothern California Family Medicine
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 1300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 221-4118
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    2020 Zonal Ave Rm 530, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 226-3351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Carcinoma in Situ
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Mastodynia
Menopause
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Post-Menopausal Problems
Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vulvar Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2019
    Nobody does it better. Have gone to her for 30 years
    About Dr. Donna Shoupe, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356437297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shoupe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoupe works at USC Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shoupe’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoupe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoupe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoupe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoupe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

