Dr. Donna Shine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Shine, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Shine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Shine works at
Locations
-
1
Ft. Sanders Obstetrical and Gynecological Group PC501 19th St Ste 509, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3208
-
2
Parkwest Gynecology 2 LLC9330 Park West Blvd Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 524-3208
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shine?
Dr. Shine delivered both my children and I have been seeing her annually for the last 25 years. Dr. Shine has ALWAYS been professional, caring, and spends time listening to concerns and answering questions. With both my pregnancies, Dr. Shine took the time to explain things and alleviate stress when I had concerns or questions. During one of my last visits I told Dr. Shine my PCP wanted to put me on high blood pressure medications. My blood pressure was high during this visit. Dr. Shine took the time to look at my medical record and decided I was on the wrong birth control which was making my blood pressure high. Sure enough, I switched and my blood pressure has been good since. Dr. Shine saved me from having to start blood pressure medication. My daughter now sees Dr. Shine as an adult. I have always felt welcomed and "in good hands" under Dr. Shine's care.
About Dr. Donna Shine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1417978404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shine works at
Dr. Shine has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.