Dr. Donna Session, MD
Dr. Donna Session, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt University Medical Center2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 343-5700
Tennessee Fertility Institute- Franklin, TN9160 Carothers Pkwy Ste 201, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 721-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Wonderful care Dr. Session is very knowledgeable and she takes time to tailor a treatment plan that would give you the best chance to get pregnant and takes time to explain everything to you and takes in consideration any concerns you an your partner have. I had seen other Infertility Doctor that never took time to go over treatment plan and explain the process just prescribed medication and did ultrasounds and no medications where explained etc. But Dr. Session ensure that I had all the information on steps to take and was given medication teaching to ensure I was taking correct dosage of my injections. I was always comfortable while in her care we were successful after 6 yrs old failed attempts to get pregnant our IVF treatment gave us beautiful twins. I am thankful for have found Dr. Session.
About Dr. Donna Session, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023047735
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Winthrop Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
