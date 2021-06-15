See All Dermatologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Donna Serure, DO

Dermatology
5 (603)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donna Serure, DO is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Serure works at Laserderm Dermatology in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laserderm Dermatology
    327 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 962-2235
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 603 ratings
    Patient Ratings (603)
    5 Star
    (531)
    4 Star
    (44)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Donna Serure, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356494231
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Serure, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serure works at Laserderm Dermatology in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Serure’s profile.

    Dr. Serure has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    603 patients have reviewed Dr. Serure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

