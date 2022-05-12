Overview

Dr. Donna Scudder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Scudder works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.