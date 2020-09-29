Overview

Dr. Donna Saatman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York.



Dr. Saatman works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Lady Lake, FL, Ocala, FL and Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.