Dr. Donna Saatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Saatman, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Saatman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York.
Dr. Saatman works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
3
Florida Surgery Consultants - Lady Lake301 Skyline Dr Ste 3, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (407) 704-8925
-
4
Florida Surgery Consultants - Ocala1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 103, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (888) 411-6824Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Florida Surgery Consultants - Gainesville3760 NW 83rd St Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32606 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saatman?
Wanted to seek help from a Neurosurgeon instead of a pain management doctor. Glad I did it. Dr. Saatman is excellent!
About Dr. Donna Saatman, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912993122
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- University of South Florida
- State University of New York
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saatman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saatman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saatman works at
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Saatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saatman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.