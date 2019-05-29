Overview

Dr. Donna Roth, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Roth works at Blue Grass Dermatology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Keloid Scar and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.