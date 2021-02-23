Dr. Donna Randall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Randall, MD
Dr. Donna Randall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN.
Allina Health Maplewood Clinic1020 BANDANA BLVD W, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 241-9700
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Randall rocks, I don't want to see any other Doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Montefiore Med Center
Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Randall speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.
