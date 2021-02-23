See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Donna Randall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donna Randall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. 

Dr. Randall works at Allina Health Maplewood Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allina Health Maplewood Clinic
    1020 BANDANA BLVD W, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Dr Randall rocks, I don't want to see any other Doctor
    — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Randall, MD
    About Dr. Donna Randall, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750311320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Randall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randall works at Allina Health Maplewood Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Randall’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Randall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

