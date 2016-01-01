Overview

Dr. Donna Prill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



Dr. Prill works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD and Suitland, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

