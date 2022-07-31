See All General Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Pietrocola works at Albany Medical Center - South Clinical in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Albany Medical Center - South Clinical
    25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-2592

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Doctor Pietrocola was my breast doctor for years and I saw her frequently with my cystic condition.Then I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and she was wonderful with my care through my total mastectomy. Great bedside manner and wonderful surgeon!
    Bonnie Kennedy — Jul 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD
    About Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407841679
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietrocola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pietrocola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pietrocola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pietrocola works at Albany Medical Center - South Clinical in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pietrocola’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietrocola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietrocola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pietrocola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pietrocola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

