Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pietrocola was my breast doctor for years and I saw her frequently with my cystic condition.Then I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and she was wonderful with my care through my total mastectomy. Great bedside manner and wonderful surgeon!
About Dr. Donna Pietrocola, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1407841679
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Pietrocola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
