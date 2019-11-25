See All Psychiatrists in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD

Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue works at John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY
    125 Oakland Ave Ste 303, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 473-1320
  2. 2
    John T. Mather Memorial Hospital
    170 N Country Rd Ste 3, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-3122
  3. 3
    Stony Brook Psychiatry Assocs
    2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 25, 2019
    Dr. Donaghue is likely one of the most skilled Psychiatrists in Suffolk. She is a kind, caring, compassionate, and extremely knowledgeable clinician. I would happily and confidently reccomend her to anyone seeking services. However, for multiple reasons beyond her control, the outpatient clinic, a Mather Hospital satellite, has a myriad of problematic obstacles for patients. The current affiliation with Northwell Health has only served to exacerbate the underlying issues that impact quality of care. Extremely long wait times, due to overbooking by administrators, result in face to face sessions rarely exceeding 5 to 10 minutes. The patients may wait in excess of 2 hours, which is well worth it to see Dr. Donaghue, however arriving more than 20 minutes late results in being rescheduled. No clinic should regard the clinicians time to be more valuable than the clients. If you miss an appointment, you will receive a harsh warning letter. Dr. Donaghue needs a private practice of her own!
    Ian L. — Nov 25, 2019
    About Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1912948787
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hillside Hosp-LIJMC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education

