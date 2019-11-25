Overview

Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue works at John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.