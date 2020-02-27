Dr. Donna Nunnally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunnally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Nunnally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Nunnally, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nunnally works at
Locations
Dermatology & Aesthetic Institute LLC The7330 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 412-0516
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donna Nunnally, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306867080
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Department Of Dermatology
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunnally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunnally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunnally works at
Dr. Nunnally has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunnally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunnally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunnally.
