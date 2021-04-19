Dr. Donna Myers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Myers, DPM
Dr. Donna Myers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Northeast Family Foot Care9892 Bustleton Ave Ste 303, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Myers is knowledgeable, competent, and pleasant.
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.