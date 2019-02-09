Overview

Dr. Donna Musgrave, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Musgrave works at Physicians To Women Inc in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.