Overview

Dr. Donna McDonald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. McDonald works at Mcdonald Pediatrics in Newark, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.